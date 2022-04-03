Gobert amassed 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Warriors.

Gobert put up 14 points in the loss, but his most standout performance came on the glass. The All-Star center grabbed 20-plus rebounds for the eighth time this season and for the first time in over two weeks. Gobert has registered double-digit boards in each of his past five games and is averaging 14.6 points, 16.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over that stretch.