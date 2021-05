Gobert tallied 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during Wednesday's 105-98 loss to Portland.

Gobert continued his domination off the glass with his sixth 20-plus rebounding performance of the season. it was also his third straight double-double and 47th overall one this year. Gobert is averaging 12.4 points and 13.4 rebounds over his past five outings.