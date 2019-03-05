Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs 50th double-double
Gobert scored 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 19 rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 115-112 loss to the Pelicans.
With Anthony Davis seeing limited minutes, Gobert had no one to challenge him on the glass en route to his 50th double-double of the season, putting him just one behind Andre Drummond for the NBA lead. Gobert's previous career high in double-doubles was 58, set in 2016-17, but with 19 games left on the schedule for the Jazz, the 26-year-old seems very likely to top it.
