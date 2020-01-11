Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs another double-double
Gobert had 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 109-92 win over the Hornets.
Gobert has grabbed 12 or more rebounds in each of his last six contests, and he has also averaged 2.0 blocks per game during that span. He should be considered as Utah's third-best scoring threat, but his rebounding and defensive skills certainly boost his upside moving forward as he remains one of the most productive big men in the league on a nightly basis.
