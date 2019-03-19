Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs fifth straight double-double

Gobert scored 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 116-95 win over the Wizards.

He took full advantage of the relatively thin Washington frontcourt, recording his 56th double-double of the season -- putting Gobert one back of Andre Drummond for the NBA lead, and two shy of his own career high. Utah has a playoff spot all but locked up but still has plenty of room to rise in the standings and secure home-court advantage in at least the first round, so look for Gobert to get plenty of minutes down the stretch.