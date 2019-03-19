Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs fifth straight double-double
Gobert scored 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 116-95 win over the Wizards.
He took full advantage of the relatively thin Washington frontcourt, recording his 56th double-double of the season -- putting Gobert one back of Andre Drummond for the NBA lead, and two shy of his own career high. Utah has a playoff spot all but locked up but still has plenty of room to rise in the standings and secure home-court advantage in at least the first round, so look for Gobert to get plenty of minutes down the stretch.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big night on the boards Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-double, four blocks in loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant in Wednesday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs 50th double-double•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant in Wednesday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Huge double-double in double OT loss•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.