Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs season-high rebounds

Gobert finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, seven blocks and one steal in 35 minutes of a 113-109 win against Golden State on Friday.

Gobert set season-highs in rebounds and blocks while helping his team hold on for the win. The sixth-year pro has been a rebounding machine for the Jazz, with double-digit boards in his last 10 games and 12 of 15 games this season. He'll look to keep it going Saturday night against New Orleans.