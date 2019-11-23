Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Grabs season-high rebounds
Gobert finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, seven blocks and one steal in 35 minutes of a 113-109 win against Golden State on Friday.
Gobert set season-highs in rebounds and blocks while helping his team hold on for the win. The sixth-year pro has been a rebounding machine for the Jazz, with double-digit boards in his last 10 games and 12 of 15 games this season. He'll look to keep it going Saturday night against New Orleans.
