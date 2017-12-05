Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Hauls in 10 rebounds in return
Gobert (knee) totaled four points (2-4 FG), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes in Monday's 116-69 win over the Wizards.
Gobert's return from an 11-game absence was a successful one, as he picked up right where he left off on the boards. With rookie Donovan Mitchell and sixth man extraordinaire Alec Burks combining for 26 shot attempts and 48 points, there wasn't much of a need for Gobert to push the issue offensively in his first game back, which resulted in a modest four shot attempts. Additionally, the Jazz's commanding early lead also allowed head coach Quin Snyder to limit his minutes, an ideal scenario after an extended absence. Gobert should see a progressive bump in minutes over coming games, which should enable him to return to his usual status as a double-double candidate on any given night.
