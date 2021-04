Gobert went for 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-4 FT), 23 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes of Friday's victory over the Pacers.

That's now five games with at least 20 rebounds for Gobert after one such game last season. He's also swatted 11 shots over his last two contests. For the season, Gobert is averaging a career high in both rebounds (13.6) and blocks (2.9).