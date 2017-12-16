Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Heads to locker room Friday

Gobert was helped to the locker room during Friday's game against the Celtics after Derrick Favors rolled into his knee, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Locke also mentioned that Gobert seemed to be moving better the more he walked, so it doesn't seem to be serious at the moment. He should be considered questionable to return, with more information on his status likely emerging at some point during the game.

