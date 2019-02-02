Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Huge double-double Friday

Gobert finished with 25 points (7-7 FG, 11-15 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 128-112 victory over the Hawks.

Gobert matched his season-high with 25 points Friday, hitting all seven of his field goal attempts and getting to the line an impressive 15 times. Just 24 hours after missing out on an All-star sop, Gobert was on a mission against the Hawks, dominating on both ends of the floor. The Jazz have now won 10 of their past 12 games with their only losses coming to the Portland Trail Blazers. As they continue to push for a top-four seed, Gobert should be able to continue his recent production without too much concern.