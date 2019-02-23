Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Huge double-double in double OT loss

Gobert generated 26 points (9-12 FG, 8-13 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 44 minutes in the Jazz's 148-147 double overtime loss to the Thunder on Friday.

Gobert's night had a bittersweet quality to it, as his excellent all-around line was partly offset by the disappointment of seeing Paul George float the game-winning shot over him in the second overtime. Otherwise, Gobert was his typically dominant self while eclipsing the 20-point mark for the third time in six February games. The 26-year-old has double-doubled in each contest of the month while producing multiple blocks in all but one contest, a testament to the well-rounded contributions he's offered this season. Gobert is posting career bests in points (15.4) and rebounds (12.9), and although his offensive usage isn't that of the elite at his position, the Stifle Tower has certainly worked his way into a top-15 slotting at center in fantasy circles.