Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Huge double-double in win
Gobert poured in 23 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Spurs on Saturday.
Gobert was superhuman in the paint on both ends of the floor in Saturday's win, swatting two shots and grabbing five offensive rebounds. He extended his streak of multiple-block games to 14 and over that same span, he's averaging 16.4 points, 14.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.1 steals - all numbers higher than his season averages.
