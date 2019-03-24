Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Huge double-double
Gobert totaled 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-7 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 26 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Bulls on Saturday.
As expected, Gobert put up big numbers against the lowly Bulls, scoring an efficient 21 points, pulling down 14 rebounds and swatting four shots. Gobert is a walking double-double and will remain an elite option at center.
