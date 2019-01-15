Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Huge night on glass in win
Gobert scored 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-8 FT) while adding 25 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 100-94 win over the Pistons.
Matched up against Andre Drummond in a heavyweight rebounding battle, Gobert nearly doubled Drummond's total en route to tying his own single-game career high. Gobert remains tied with the Sixers' Joel Embiid for the league lead in double-doubles with 36, although the Jazz center has needed four more games to reach it.
