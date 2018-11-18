Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Impactful in victory Saturday

Gobert had 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 98-86 victory over Boston.

Gobert managed just nine rebounds Saturday, his fist singe-digit board game of the season. Despite the limited production, Gobert had a huge impact on the game from a reality point of view, on what was arguably the Jazz' best defensive effort of the season. Gobert appears locked in as a nightly double-double threat with huge upside in defensive numbers. He should be better than this and will look to improve against the Pacers on Monday.