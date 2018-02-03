Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Impresses as rim protector in win
Gobert posted 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 129-97 win over the Suns.
Gobert fell one rebound short of a double-double, but he more than made up for it with his five blocks. The Stifle Tower has scored in double digits in five of his last seven contests as well, numbers that he's supplemented with at least six rebounds in each of those games and six multiple-block tallies.
