Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Impressive in All-Star debut

Gobert managed 21 points (10-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 157-155 All-Star Game loss to Team LeBron.

He looked great in his long-overdue All-Star debut, recording a double-double despite limited court time. Although Gobert's blocks have ticked down slightly this season (1.9 per game, the first time he's been under 2.0 since his rookie year), he's averaging an easily career-high 14.6 rebounds per game. In fact, Gobert has only fallen short of double-digit rebounds four times this season -- and three of those came in the first five games of the campaign.