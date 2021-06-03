Gobert went for 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies.

Gobert delivered a dominant effort in Game 5, as he finished with his best scoring output of the series and also tied his series-high mark for rebounds with 15. The Frenchman posted four double-doubles in five games against Memphis and also registered multiple blocks in each contest, as he showcased his two-way upside on a nightly basis. He averaged 17.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game in the first-round series.