Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Impressive shooting day
Gobert tallied 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 32 minutes Sunday against the Timberwolves.
Gobert pieced together a solid performance, missing just one attempt from the field in a 125-111 victory on the road. Although the 26-year-old center had a down game on the boards, he's still averaging 15.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.2 blocks over his previous five matchups.
