Gobert finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), nice rebounds and a blocked shot in a 114-89 victory over the Lakers on Wednesday.

Gobert's point total tied with Jordan Clarkson for tops on the team. His nine boards were slightly below his season average, though that can be attributed to the blowout nature of the win keeping him on the sidelines for approximately 21 minutes. The recently-minted All Star has enjoyed a typically solid season, posting per-game averages of 14.0 points, 13.3 boards and a career-high 2.8 blocks.