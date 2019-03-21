Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Just misses double-double

Gobert totaled 18 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Gobert surprisingly finished Wednesday's win without recording a block after averaging 2.8 swats over his last eight contests. Gobert's nine rebounds also cost him his latest double-double streak which was snapped at five games. Gobert's smaller-than-usual stat line was due to the blowout nature of the game which the Jazz controlled seemingly from the tip. In his sixth season, Gobert is averaging career highs in points (15.4), boards (13.0) and assists (2.0). Expect him to return to form against the Hawks on Thursday in the second of a back-to-back.