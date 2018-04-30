Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Just short of double-double in Game 1 loss

Gobert supplied 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during Utah's 110-96 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

The Stifle Tower wasn't quite as successful to open the second-round series as he'd been against the Thunder, but he still came just a rebound short of what would have been a sixth straight double-double. Gobert's offensive usage was notably down, as his four shot attempts were his lowest of the postseason thus far. He'll look to bounce back and offer more overall production when Utah looks to even the series during Wednesday's Game 2.