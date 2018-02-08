Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Kept in check Wednesday

Gobert tallied just eight points (1-5 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 92-88 victory over the Grizzlies.

Gobert was quiet Wednesday, scoring his lowest point-total since back on January 22. He has been a beast since returning from injury recording rebounds and blocks at an extremely high level. This was simply a bad matchup for the Frenchman and he will look to bounce back when he faces Dwight Howard and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.