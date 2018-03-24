Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Largely ineffective in overtime loss

Gobert posted 13 points (4-6 FG, 5-6 FT), right rebounds, two steals and an assist in 40 minutes during Friday's 124-120 loss to the Spurs.

Even though Gobert played 40 minutes, it's tough to see what he did with all that time. After four straight double-doubles, Gobert has had a subpar duo of games. You could attribute this to the back-t-back road games. The Jazz need more production from their star big man to make the playoffs, as Derrick Favors can't do it all by himself.