Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Leads Jazz with 22 points in loss

Gobert produced 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-90 loss to Houston.

Gobert was in the starting lineup as expected after missing the final game of the regular season with an ankle injury. He led the Jazz with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting plus an impressive 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Both he and Clint Capela had strong games and almost nullified each other's impact on both ends of the floor. Gobert and the Jazz are going to need to be much better on Wednesday if they hope to steal a game from the Rockets on their home court.