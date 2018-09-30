Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Leads team in scoring and rebounding in blowout
Gobert produced 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-8 FT), nine rebounds and a steal across 15 minutes in Saturday's 130-72 preseason win over the Perth Wildcats
Gobert was in mid-season form in limited action, as he logged top honors in scoring and rebounding in just 15 minutes. The talented big man will be selected near the top of all drafts this season and is poised for another excellent campaign.
