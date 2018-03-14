Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Leads team in scoring with double-double
Gobert posted 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-9 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 110-79 win over the Pistons.
After a masterful 42-point first quarter, the Jazz continued to dominate throughout the game, with Gobert effectively neutralizing the duo of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. Although Gobert has struggled with his shot of late, he had no problems from the floor on Tuesday, but he only converted 44 percent of his free-throw attempts. This was the sole blemish on an otherwise excellent outing, which was his 23rd double-double of the season.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts big double-double versus Pacers•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Big double-double in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records double-double in victory•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Scores season-high 26 points•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Leads team with 17 points•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...