Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Leads team in scoring with double-double

Gobert posted 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-9 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 110-79 win over the Pistons.

After a masterful 42-point first quarter, the Jazz continued to dominate throughout the game, with Gobert effectively neutralizing the duo of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. Although Gobert has struggled with his shot of late, he had no problems from the floor on Tuesday, but he only converted 44 percent of his free-throw attempts. This was the sole blemish on an otherwise excellent outing, which was his 23rd double-double of the season.