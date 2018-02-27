Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Leads team with 17 points
Gobert produced 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 96-85 loss to the Rockets.
Gobert finished with his lowest rebound total since late January as the Jazz fell to Houston. He has been rounding into form lately, having now scored in double-figures in 10 of his last 11 games. His rebound and block numbers have also been trending in the right direction and owners have to be happy he is starting to produce at a higher level. The only bugaboo on his recent form is the lack of scoring. With Gordon Hayward leaving in the off-season, there had been hopes he would be able to find more shots on a nightly basis. This has not been the case, however, currently averaging just 12.6 points per game as opposed to his 14 per game last season.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominates on boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Scores 10 points in 31 minutes•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in win over Portland•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Gets best of Howard in battle of big men•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...