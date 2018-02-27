Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Leads team with 17 points

Gobert produced 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 96-85 loss to the Rockets.

Gobert finished with his lowest rebound total since late January as the Jazz fell to Houston. He has been rounding into form lately, having now scored in double-figures in 10 of his last 11 games. His rebound and block numbers have also been trending in the right direction and owners have to be happy he is starting to produce at a higher level. The only bugaboo on his recent form is the lack of scoring. With Gordon Hayward leaving in the off-season, there had been hopes he would be able to find more shots on a nightly basis. This has not been the case, however, currently averaging just 12.6 points per game as opposed to his 14 per game last season.