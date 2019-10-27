Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Limited in thumping victory
Gobert had just six points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 113-81 victory over the Kings.
This was nothing more than a training run for the Jazz who took care of the Kings with consummate ease. As a result, the majority of the starting five played limited minutes resulting in minimal production. Gobert has put together a nice start to the season, however, those who invested a second-round pick in him will be hoping he can lift his production moving forward.
