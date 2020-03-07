Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Limited involvement in win

Gobert notched nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 99-94 win at Boston.

Gobert was perfect from the field, but once again he wasn't very involved on offense. This was the third time in his last five games where he couldn't reach the 10-point mark, and he has just one double-double in his last seven games. It's safe to say he's trending in the wrong direction moving forward.