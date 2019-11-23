Play

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Listed as questionable Saturday

Gobert is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain.

Gobert apparently injured his ankle in Friday's win over Golden State, though the severity remains unclear. Look for an official update ahead of tipoff clarifying Gobert's status. If he's held out, Tony Bradley could be in line for a significant role as fellow center Ed Davis (lower leg) has already been ruled out.

