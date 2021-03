Gobert is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Chicago due to a bruised hip, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Gobert picked up the injury during Friday's win over the Raptors, and the Jazz will keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. At this point, Gobert is roughly a 50/50 chance to play, though Larsen notes that he "would be surprised" if the big man sits out Monday night.