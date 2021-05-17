Gobert recorded 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist across 28 minutes in Sunday's 121-99 win over the Kings.

Gobert has kept the Jazz's offense and defense churning despite losing marquee guard Donovan Mitchell, and due in large part to the standout center, the Jazz find themselves as the top seed in the West with the best record in the league. Regardless of who the Jazz face in the first round, Gobert will look to extend his current double-double streak and put the memory of last season's playoff exit behind him.