Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Logs fourth-straight double-double
Jokic produced 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Saturday's 107-106 loss to the Thunder.
Since a two-point, one-rebound clunker of a game in early December against the Rockets, Jokic has been on fire, averaging 13.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots across eight games. He's also recording career averages in points and rebounds, with 14.6 points and12.3 rebounds across 34 games. Health was a concern for Jokic last year as he saw action in just 56 games, but he's had a perfect attendance record this season.
