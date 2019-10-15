Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Looks ready for season

Gobert registered 17 points (5-6 FG, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during the Jazz's 128-115 preseason loss to the Kings on Monday.

Gobert put together another strong performance following a 15-point effort versus the Pelicans on Friday. The veteran big man will look to improve on the career-high 15.9 points and 12.9 rebounds he averaged over 81 games last season as an integral part of the Utah's quest to return to the postseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories