Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Looks ready for season

Gobert registered 17 points (5-6 FG, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during the Jazz's 128-115 preseason loss to the Kings on Monday.

Gobert put together another strong performance following a 15-point effort versus the Pelicans on Friday. The veteran big man will look to improve on the career-high 15.9 points and 12.9 rebounds he averaged over 81 games last season as an integral part of the Utah's quest to return to the postseason.