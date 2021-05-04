Gobert scored 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-7 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Spurs.

Gobert continued his stretch of massive production and has totaled 31 rebounds across his last two games. He's also tallied defensive stats as expected, racking up at least three blocks in four of his last five games. The only blemish to his box scores continues to be his free-throw percentage, which sunk to 62.0 percent for the season with Monday's performance.