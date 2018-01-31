Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Modest production in blowout victory

Gobert supplied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 129-99 win over the Warriors.

His other four first-unit mates scored between 18 and 23 points apiece, so Gobert's offensive role was somewhat muted Tuesday. However, he put together a relatively solid stat line relative to playing time and finished January with averages of 14.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.2 steals across the six games he played after returning from an extended layoff from a knee injury. The big man has encouragingly been able to play at least 28 minutes in each of those contests, paving the way for him continue building on the strong numbers he's generated over 24 games thus far this season if his health endures.