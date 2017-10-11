Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Monster preseason-ending double-double

Gobert (rest) totaled 29 points (10-12 FG, 9-11 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason win over the Lakers.

The Stifle Tower took full advantage of one of the weakest defensive units versus centers over the last several seasons, putting together a dominating performance to close out a solid exhibition slate. Gobert posted double-digit scoring in three of his four preseason tilts and managed double-digit rebounds in three games as well. After significantly improving his shooting and free-throw percentages last season, Gobert looks primed to take another major step forward, especially considering the Jazz lost a significant portion of their offense when Gordon Hayward departed this offseason.