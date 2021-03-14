Gobert tallied 24 points (8-10 FG, 8-13 FT) 28 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist during Sunday's loss to the Warriors.

Gobert ended the first half of the season with consecutive games grabbing single-digit rebounds. Post All-Star break, Gobert has reversed that trend, pulling down 13 and 28 rebounds (career high), respectively, over his first two games, while totaling 10 blocks in that span. All of last season, Gobert had just one contest in which he grabbed 20 rebounds. This season, he's now hit that mark three times.