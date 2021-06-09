Gobert ended with 10 points (2-6 FG, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-109 victory over the Clippers.

Gobert was held in check in what was an underwhelming performance Tuesday. The Clippers did a decent job of negating his impact by going small to being the game. That said, Gobert's influence can often be felt despite the fact he may not be accumulating tangible production. He typically alters a number of shot attempts, simply due to his presence inside the paint.