Gobert has been named the 2020-21 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This marks the third time Gobert has won the award in the last four seasons as he joins Dikembe Mutombo, Ben Wallace and Dwight Howard as the only players to earn DPOY honors at least three times. Gobert won the award by a fairly wide margin, earning 84 first-place votes while runner-up Ben Simmons received 15. During the regular season, Gobert averaged 14.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, and he is currently averaging three blocks per contest in this year's playoffs.