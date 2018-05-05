Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Near double-double in Game 3 loss
Gobert finished with 12 points (6-8 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Utah's 113-92 loss to the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Although it was a forgettable night for the Jazz overall, Gobert's contributions were in line with his typically solid output. The towering rim protector has scored in double digits in all nine playoff games, and he's hauled in at least nine rebounds in eight straight postseason contests. He'll look to help Utah bounce back in Sunday's critical Game 4.
