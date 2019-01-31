Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Near double-double in loss

Gobert mustered 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes in the Jazz's 132-105 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Despite the blowout nature of the loss and the corresponding dip in minutes Gobert saw, he still managed to put together his typically solid contributions in scoring and rebounding. The Stifle Tower did fall short of a double-double for a second straight game after accomplishing the feat in the 10 games immediately prior. The slight reduction in playing time didn't interfere with Gobert's ongoing "block party", however, one that's now seen him record multiple rejections in 10 consecutive contests.