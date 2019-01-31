Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Near double-double in loss
Gobert mustered 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes in the Jazz's 132-105 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Despite the blowout nature of the loss and the corresponding dip in minutes Gobert saw, he still managed to put together his typically solid contributions in scoring and rebounding. The Stifle Tower did fall short of a double-double for a second straight game after accomplishing the feat in the 10 games immediately prior. The slight reduction in playing time didn't interfere with Gobert's ongoing "block party", however, one that's now seen him record multiple rejections in 10 consecutive contests.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...