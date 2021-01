Gobert posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Friday's 106-100 win over the Clippers.

Friday's contest marked the first time this year that Gobert didn't record a double-double, but he was still quite productive against the Clippers in the win. The 28-year-old only played 24 minutes after averaging 35.5 minutes over the past two contests, so he should be more rested for Sunday's matchup against the Spurs.