Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Numbers across the board
Gobert had 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 102-97 loss to Houston.
Gobert played well Monday, limiting Clint Capela to just five points while dropping 18 himself. Gobert's impact on the game is not always translated into fantasy production but this was a nice all-around performance. Gobert remains one of the more elite big-men in the league and barring injury should be able to continue his current production.
