Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Off injury report

Gobert (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 1 against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Gobert missed Utah's regular-season finale due to an ankle injury, but he'll be good to go for Game 1. Against Houston this season, he's averaged 10.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 assists across 24.3 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...