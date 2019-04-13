Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Off injury report
Gobert (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 1 against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Gobert missed Utah's regular-season finale due to an ankle injury, but he'll be good to go for Game 1. Against Houston this season, he's averaged 10.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 assists across 24.3 minutes.
