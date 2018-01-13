Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Out at least another week
Gobert (knee) will miss at least another week, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Gobert has been out since Dec. 15 with a sprained left knee, and an evaluation Saturday revealed that he'll need at least another 7-to-10 days before returning to full-speed work. The center has been participating in light practices in recent days but has not yet been cleared to take any contact. Assuming Gobert sits out through next weekend, he'll miss at least four more contests, and that could be on the low end considering the Jazz will likely try to get him back for a full practice or two before clearing him for game action. In the meantime, expect Derrick Favors to continue to start at center in a more small-ball-oriented lineup.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Participates in non-contact work•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Remains on track for mid-January return•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Will be reevaluated Saturday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Expected to miss a month•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Suffers MCL sprain•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Will not return Friday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...