Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Out at least another week

Gobert (knee) will miss at least another week, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Gobert has been out since Dec. 15 with a sprained left knee, and an evaluation Saturday revealed that he'll need at least another 7-to-10 days before returning to full-speed work. The center has been participating in light practices in recent days but has not yet been cleared to take any contact. Assuming Gobert sits out through next weekend, he'll miss at least four more contests, and that could be on the low end considering the Jazz will likely try to get him back for a full practice or two before clearing him for game action. In the meantime, expect Derrick Favors to continue to start at center in a more small-ball-oriented lineup.