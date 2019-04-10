Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Out for finale

Gobert will not play in Wednesday's season finale against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz are listing Gobert with a "left ankle soreness" designation, but it's essentially a rest day for the big man, who will join Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Korver, Derrick Favors, Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto in street clothes.

