Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Out for finale
Gobert will not play in Wednesday's season finale against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The Jazz are listing Gobert with a "left ankle soreness" designation, but it's essentially a rest day for the big man, who will join Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Korver, Derrick Favors, Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto in street clothes.
