Gobert will not play Friday against the Spurs for rest purposes.

Gobert is getting the day off on the first game of a back-to-back set against the Spurs and Nuggets. With Donovan Mitchell (leg), Mike Conley (knee) and Royce O'Neale (calf) also out, the Jazz will be limited to mostly bench players. In place of Gobert, that could mean plenty of minutes For Tony Bradley and Ed Davis.