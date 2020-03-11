Play

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Out Wednesday vs. Thunder

Gobert (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Thunder, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Gobert popped up on the morning injury report with an illness, and he's feeling too under the weather to participate in Wednesday's action. In his place, Tony Bradley and Ed Davis should pick up most, if not all, of the center minutes.

